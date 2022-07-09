WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $123.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. WD-40 updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.02-$5.10 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.02-5.10 EPS.

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $174.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $170.01 and a 52 week high of $264.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDFC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,120,000 after acquiring an additional 70,598 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in WD-40 by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,520,000 after purchasing an additional 25,648 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in WD-40 by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 479,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,866,000 after purchasing an additional 18,465 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 548.3% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 19,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after buying an additional 16,585 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 31.3% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 37,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after buying an additional 8,841 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WDFC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of WD-40 from $172.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

