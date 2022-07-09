WazirX (WRX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $87.64 Million

WazirX (WRX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. In the last week, WazirX has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $87.64 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001063 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WazirX alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00129769 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.39 or 0.00566638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015191 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00033663 BTC.

WazirX Profile

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,864 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WazirX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WazirX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.