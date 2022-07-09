Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Peterson Wealth Management

Peterson Wealth Management decreased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

NYSE WM opened at $152.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $170.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.00.

In related news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total transaction of $1,717,503.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,457,752.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $452,812.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,985 shares of company stock valued at $10,072,025. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.