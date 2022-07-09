Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 245.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,805 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up 0.8% of Sciencast Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,941,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,279,000 after buying an additional 407,039 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,612,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,100,331,000 after buying an additional 143,649 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Waste Management by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,533,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,809,000 after purchasing an additional 221,439 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $687,551,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,031,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,907,000 after purchasing an additional 155,201 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.00.

Shares of WM opened at $152.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.60. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $170.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.27%.

In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $7,901,708.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,046,994.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total value of $1,717,503.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,457,752.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,985 shares of company stock worth $10,072,025. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

