Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Waste Management by 9.1% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 7.1% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

NYSE WM opened at $152.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $170.18. The firm has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.78.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.00.

In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $7,901,708.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,046,994.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total transaction of $1,717,503.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,457,752.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,985 shares of company stock worth $10,072,025. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.