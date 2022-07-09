Waltonchain (WTC) Trading Up 17.9% Over Last Week

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Waltonchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000943 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar. Waltonchain has a market cap of $16.36 million and approximately $762,229.00 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004635 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000165 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 85,405,029 coins and its circulating supply is 80,429,817 coins. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

