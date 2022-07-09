Voyager Digital (TSE:VOYG) Stock Rating Lowered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Voyager Digital (TSE:VOYG – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research lowered Voyager Digital to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eight Capital lowered Voyager Digital to a hold rating and set a C$4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Digital in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.
VOYG stock opened at C$0.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73. Voyager Digital has a 1 year low of C$0.32 and a 1 year high of C$26.12.
Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.
