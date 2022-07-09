Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Voya Financial from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $59.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $56.64 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. Voya Financial had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.80%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $928,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 1,967.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,784,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 95,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $464,000.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

