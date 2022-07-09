Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €235.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €235.00 ($244.79) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 74.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($322.92) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($320.83) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($182.29) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($218.75) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €185.00 ($192.71) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 14th.

ETR:VOW3 opened at €134.46 ($140.06) on Thursday. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €120.56 ($125.58) and a 1-year high of €220.30 ($229.48). The company has a 50-day moving average of €144.98 and a 200 day moving average of €160.45. The firm has a market cap of $39.68 billion and a PE ratio of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

