VITE Trading Up 17.9% Over Last Week (VITE)

VITE (VITE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One VITE coin can now be bought for about $0.0251 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VITE has a market capitalization of $12.83 million and $1.83 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VITE has traded up 17.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00064552 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000050 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About VITE

VITE is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,033,573,237 coins and its circulating supply is 510,372,615 coins. VITE’s official website is www.vite.org . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

