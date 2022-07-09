Vista Finance LLC Sells 288 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Vista Finance LLC lessened its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Vista Finance LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 374,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,622,000 after acquiring an additional 18,952 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Albemarle by 93,900.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,799,000 after acquiring an additional 20,584 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALB opened at $205.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.52 and a 200 day moving average of $217.42. The company has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 86.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $169.50 and a 12 month high of $291.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 66.39%.

ALB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.15.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

