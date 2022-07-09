Vista Finance LLC Purchases New Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Vista Finance LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,890 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000. AT&T makes up about 1.0% of Vista Finance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in AT&T by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE T opened at $20.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $148.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $21.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. AT&T’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

