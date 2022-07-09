Vista Finance LLC Invests $5.98 Million in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Vista Finance LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,976,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 8.9% of Vista Finance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Petix & Botte Co boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 2,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 16,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD opened at $162.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.31. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $160.68 and a 52-week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.