Vista Finance LLC Has $3.24 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Vista Finance LLC lowered its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 4.8% of Vista Finance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Vista Finance LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 8,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TLT opened at $112.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.07 and its 200-day moving average is $128.44. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $108.11 and a 12 month high of $155.12.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

