Vista Finance LLC Has $289,000 Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Vista Finance LLC lessened its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Vista Finance LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 419.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,174. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia A. Watson bought 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,912.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROK opened at $200.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $354.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.05.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 81.45%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $292.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.18.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.