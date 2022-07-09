Vista Finance LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Vista Finance LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Vista Finance LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 25,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $40.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.62. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.87 and a one year high of $54.28.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

