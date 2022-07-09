Vista Finance LLC Decreases Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Vista Finance LLC reduced its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Vista Finance LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 16.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 56.5% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.9% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 11,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $190.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. HSBC dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.18.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $200.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $354.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.05.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,174. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia A. Watson bought 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rockwell Automation (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.