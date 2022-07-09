Vista Finance LLC Buys New Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Vista Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,890 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000. AT&T comprises 1.0% of Vista Finance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE T opened at $20.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.57. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $148.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.54.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

