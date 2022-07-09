Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) PT Lowered to €21.40

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from €22.00 ($22.92) to €21.40 ($22.29) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their target price on Victrex from GBX 2,150 ($26.04) to GBX 1,750 ($21.19) in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,523.80.

Get Victrex alerts:

OTCMKTS:VTXPF opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.65. Victrex has a 12-month low of $19.87 and a 12-month high of $36.50.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.