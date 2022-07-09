Vext Science’s (VEXTF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Echelon Wealth Partners

Vext Science (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a report issued on Friday. They presently have a $1.75 price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Vext Science from C$1.70 to C$1.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Vext Science alerts:

Vext Science stock traded up 0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 0.36. The stock had a trading volume of 60,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,588. Vext Science has a twelve month low of 0.27 and a twelve month high of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 0.33.

Vext Science ( OTCMKTS:VEXTF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported 0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.01.

Vext Science Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vext Science, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated agricultural technology, services, and property management company in the cannabis industry in the United States. The company is involved in the cultivation, extraction, manufacture, and sale of THC and CBD cartridges, concentrates, and edibles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vext Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vext Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.