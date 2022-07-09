Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 31,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,839,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

VBK stock opened at $207.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.95 and a fifty-two week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.