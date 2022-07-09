Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Chandler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 15.6% of Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Chandler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $63,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 62,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,141.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,471,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $181.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.26. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $169.62 and a 52-week high of $241.06.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.