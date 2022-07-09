Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Sold by Pariax LLC

Pariax LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,312 shares during the period. Vanguard Materials ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Pariax LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Pariax LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 478.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VAW opened at $159.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.51. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $154.69 and a 52-week high of $201.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

