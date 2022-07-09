Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Increased by Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC

Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $670,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

VUG stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $234.74. The company had a trading volume of 888,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,051. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.19 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.82.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

