Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Boosted by Rodgers & Associates LTD

Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.8% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $12,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $234.74 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $213.19 and a twelve month high of $328.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.82.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.