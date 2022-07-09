Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $41.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.68. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.02 and a 12 month high of $53.62.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

