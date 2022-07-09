Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) is Pariax LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Pariax LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises 5.6% of Pariax LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Pariax LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $5,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 86,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 103.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $121,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $78.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.00. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $74.85 and a 1 year high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

