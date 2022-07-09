Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Center For Asset Management LLC

Center For Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $870,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $136.49 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $125.69 and a one year high of $200.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.79.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

