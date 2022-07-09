VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Acquired by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDXJ. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $227,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 97,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 54.7% during the first quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $31.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.66. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $51.92.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.