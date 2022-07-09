USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.05-$1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $265.00 million-$265.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $272.77 million. USANA Health Sciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.85-$4.45 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USNA. StockNews.com downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on USANA Health Sciences from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a hold rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, USANA Health Sciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.67.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

NYSE:USNA opened at $66.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.96. USANA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $63.49 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95.

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $272.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.80 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 27.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brent Neidig sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $99,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,727.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USNA. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About USANA Health Sciences (Get Rating)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.