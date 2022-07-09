US Solar Fund (LON:USFP) Shares Up 0.9%

US Solar Fund Plc (LON:USFP – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 72.97 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 72.01 ($0.87). 6,012 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 85,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.40 ($0.86).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 70.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 70.73.

Get US Solar Fund alerts:

US Solar Fund Company Profile (LON:USFP)

US Solar Fund Plc is a fund of New Energy Solar Manager Pty Limited.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for US Solar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Solar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.