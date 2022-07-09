US Solar Fund (LON:USFP) Shares Up 0.9%

US Solar Fund Plc (LON:USFP – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 72.97 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 72.01 ($0.87). 6,012 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 85,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.40 ($0.86).
The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 70.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 70.73.
US Solar Fund Company Profile (LON:USFP)
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for US Solar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Solar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.