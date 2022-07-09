UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.70 Million

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 9th. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be purchased for $5.72 or 0.00026341 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $5.45 billion and $3.70 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00241735 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002156 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000955 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.