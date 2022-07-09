United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Shares Up 4.4%

United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.47. Approximately 75,293 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 123,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.52.

United Health Products Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UEEC)

United Health Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic gauze products for the healthcare and wound care sectors in the United States. The company offers HemoStyp hemostatic gauze products to absorb exudate/drainage from superficial wounds, as well as helps in controlling bleeding.

