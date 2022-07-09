Uniswap (UNI) Tops One Day Volume of $179.81 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 9th. One Uniswap coin can now be bought for $6.31 or 0.00029188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded up 30% against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $4.63 billion and $179.81 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000044 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00008555 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Uniswap

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 734,135,451 coins. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog . The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Uniswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars.

