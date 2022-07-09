UniLend Price Tops $0.22 on Major Exchanges (UFT)

UniLend (UFT) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 9th. One UniLend coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00001017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UniLend has a market capitalization of $6.83 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UniLend has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UniLend Profile

UniLend is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

UniLend Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

