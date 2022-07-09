Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Trading 31.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 9th. Over the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded up 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be bought for $7.22 or 0.00033423 BTC on major exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market cap of $31.71 million and $167.44 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 8,629,042 coins and its circulating supply is 4,395,405 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

