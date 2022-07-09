UBS Group Reiterates €7.25 Price Target for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

UBS Group set a €7.25 ($7.55) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.00 ($8.33) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €4.75 ($4.95) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays set a €5.70 ($5.94) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €7.00 ($7.29) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €7.50 ($7.81) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €5.80 ($6.04) on Tuesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of €5.24 ($5.46) and a one year high of €10.21 ($10.64). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €6.48 and a 200-day moving average price of €6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.93.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

