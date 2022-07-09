Ubisoft Entertainment’s (UBSFY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $58.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $59.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on UBSFY. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €40.00 ($41.67) to €45.00 ($46.88) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €55.00 ($57.29) to €53.00 ($55.21) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €38.10 ($39.69) to €40.00 ($41.67) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ubisoft Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.00.

UBSFY stock opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.61. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $14.32.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

