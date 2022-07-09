U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Position Lifted by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises 1.9% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

Shares of USB stock opened at $46.53 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $44.79 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $69.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.60.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

