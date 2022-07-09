TurtleCoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 9th. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $430,612.81 and $72,653.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TurtleCoin has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 101,806,942,245 coins. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

