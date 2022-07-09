Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) and Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) Head to Head Contrast

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) and Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and Castor Maritime, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tsakos Energy Navigation 0 0 2 0 3.00 Castor Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tsakos Energy Navigation currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.35%. Given Tsakos Energy Navigation’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tsakos Energy Navigation is more favorable than Castor Maritime.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.5% of Tsakos Energy Navigation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of Castor Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Tsakos Energy Navigation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Tsakos Energy Navigation has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Castor Maritime has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tsakos Energy Navigation and Castor Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tsakos Energy Navigation -25.33% -3.72% -1.65% Castor Maritime 39.57% 21.17% 15.93%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tsakos Energy Navigation and Castor Maritime’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tsakos Energy Navigation $546.12 million 0.31 -$151.40 million ($8.38) -1.10 Castor Maritime $132.05 million 0.93 $52.27 million $0.62 2.19

Castor Maritime has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tsakos Energy Navigation. Tsakos Energy Navigation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Castor Maritime, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Castor Maritime beats Tsakos Energy Navigation on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 21, 2022, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 60 conventional tankers, three LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers. The company was formerly known as MIF Limited and changed its name to Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited in July 2001. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Castor Maritime Company Profile (Get Rating)

Castor Maritime Inc. provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Dry Bulk, Aframax/LR2 Tanker, and Handysize Tanker. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc.; and crude oil and refined petroleum products. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 29 vessels primarily consisting of two Handysize tanker vessels, seven Aframax/LR2 tanker vessels, and 14 dry bulk vessels. Castor Maritime Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.