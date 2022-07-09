Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) Price Target Cut to 157.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from 164.00 to 157.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Tryg A/S in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an overweight rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tryg A/S from 160.00 to 170.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Tryg A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $163.50.

Tryg A/S stock opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. Tryg A/S has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $24.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.03.

Tryg A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services for private and corporate customers, and small and medium sized businesses in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. It operates through Private, Commercial, Corporate, and Sweden segments. The company provides car, contents, house, accident, travel, motorcycles, pet, health, property, liability, transportation, group life, and boat insurance products, as well as fire and content, and worker compensation insurance products.

