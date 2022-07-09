Truist Financial Begins Coverage on Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM)

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

HWM has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Argus lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.57.

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.96. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $37.66.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 63,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $2,298,568.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 382,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,884,181.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 102,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 70,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 37,564 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 30,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

