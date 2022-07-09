Treasury Metals (OTCMKTS:TSRMD) Trading Down 1.8%

Treasury Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSRMD – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.12. 9,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 34,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.12.
Treasury Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TSRMD)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Treasury Metals (TSRMD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Treasury Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasury Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.