Travala.com (AVA) Hits Market Capitalization of $30.43 Million

Travala.com (AVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Travala.com has a market capitalization of $30.43 million and approximately $3.54 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Travala.com has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One Travala.com coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00002715 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Travala.com alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00127368 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004582 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $122.38 or 0.00560989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00015166 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00033441 BTC.

Travala.com Coin Profile

Travala.com was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,389,687 coins. Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Travala.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Travala.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.