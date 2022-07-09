Transcodium (TNS) Market Capitalization Achieves $50,341.30

Transcodium (TNS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Transcodium has a market cap of $50,341.30 and approximately $55.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Transcodium has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. One Transcodium coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004631 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,615.44 or 1.00006586 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00009104 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004626 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002730 BTC.

About Transcodium

Transcodium is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com . Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Buying and Selling Transcodium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

