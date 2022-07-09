Tornado Cash Price Reaches $24.67 (TORN)

Tornado Cash (TORN) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $24.67 or 0.00114131 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tornado Cash has traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar. Tornado Cash has a total market capitalization of $27.13 million and $6.49 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00128354 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.82 or 0.00563599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015056 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00033549 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash launched on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

