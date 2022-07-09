Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Rating) shares fell 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.01 and last traded at $7.02. 26,637 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 31,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TORXF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a report on Friday, May 27th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average is $10.78.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

