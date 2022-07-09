TOKPIE Price Tops $0.0652 on Top Exchanges (TKP)

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 9th. Over the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded 27.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. TOKPIE has a total market cap of $1.87 million and $9,313.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOKPIE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0652 or 0.00000301 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000021 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TOKPIE Coin Profile

TKP is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io

TOKPIE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

