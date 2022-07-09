Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Invests $71,000 in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,300 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.70) to GBX 2,850 ($34.51) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.12) to GBX 2,860 ($34.63) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.67) to GBX 2,550 ($30.88) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,607.00.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $49.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.09. The stock has a market cap of $187.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.70. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $46.54 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Shell’s payout ratio is 35.84%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

